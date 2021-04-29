Pemadam gives ‘bubur lambuk’ to 1,000 people in Asajaya

KUCHING (April 29): A total of 1,000 people in Kuching and Asajaya had received ‘Bubur Lambuk’ porridge distributed by the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) Sarawak branch in conjunction with the Ramadan month.

The handing over of the items was graced by Pemadam Sarawak chairman and Asajaya assemblyman Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah during a brief ceremony held on April 28 at the 17th Floor of Baitul Makmur II Building in Petra Jaya.

Also present at the ceremony were Pemadam Sarawak deputy chairman Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali who is also the Assistant Minister of Law, State and Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sarawak; National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) director Wan Madihi Wan Salleh, Pemadam Sarawak executive secretary Munawar Ismail, and representatives from the Kuching District Office, Education Department and Pengasih Malaysia.

Abdul Karim who is also the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the Minister of Youth and Sports of Sarawak, in his speech said that the program was first of its kind to be organised by Pemadam Sarawak with the aim of reaching out to the community especially among youths.

He was also thankful for the warm response received from the local community towards the program which had to be held on a modest scale due to the current situation and in order to comply with the latest Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

“The ‘bubuk lambuk’ program was organized to spread the message about the dangers of drugs and we hope it can be accepted by our community members especially young people so that they are aware on the dangers of the drug menace.

“This program also focuses on giving a comprehensive understanding to our community to appreciate the month of Ramadan which is full of blessings,” he said.