Saifuddin Abdullah tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (April 29): Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has been confirmed positive for Covid-19 after getting his screening test results last night.

The Communications and Multimedia Minister’s Office, in a statement today, said Saifuddin would undergo quarantine as required and be closely monitored by the Health Ministry (MOH).

“For now he is undergoing home quarantine while waiting to be admitted to hospital.

“Throughout the period of treatment and quarantine, YB Datuk Saifuddin will continue to monitor the ministry’s work to ensure that everything runs smoothly,” the statement said.

Saifuddin thanked those who have prayed for his recovery and apologised for any inconvenience that might arise from this situation. – Bernama