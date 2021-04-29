Sarawak teachers and parents organisations back abolishment of UPSR

KUCHING (April 29): The Ministry of Education’s (MoE) decision to abolish the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) has received support from organisations for teachers and parents in Sarawak.

The Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) said it fully supported the announcement as the union had previously proposed the abolishment of the Primary 6 public exam.

“I think the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on education has given space to the MoE to abolish the UPSR.

“As voiced earlier, KGBS supports this abolition because with the abolition of the UPSR, it will provide an opportunity for teachers and pupils to focus more on learning the content,” said KGBS president Ahmad Malie.

According to him, the UPSR had made learning more about the examination, forcing teachers and students to pursue the target of achieving as many A’s as possible.

He opined with learning more focused on completing the syllabus, pupils would have greater understanding.

“So, with the abolition of UPSR, KGBS is confident that it will encourage teachers’ creative learning and will definitely make it more fun for pupils,” he said.

Ahmad said while KGBS agreed with the postponement of the Form 3 Assessment (PT3), the union would also support its abolishment because the public views it to be the same as the Penilaian Menengah Rendah (PMR) it replaced.

“Parents and even many people are still asking how many A’s our children get in PT3.

“This exam mentality still exists. Therefore, KGBS is of the view that PT3 should also be abolished like UPSR,” he said.

The Malaysian Parents Consultative Association (Mapim) Sarawak also concurred with MoE’s decision to abolish the UPSR.

Chairman Rozalix Edi Wahab said he believes MoE would implement some reforms and new concepts.

“I am sure and confident that prior to the implementation and announcement to abolish the UPSR, they had conducted a thorough study of what they had already done,” he said.

On PT3, Rosalix said the assessment was not held last year because of the long Movement Control Order due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think the postponement was a good and fair move for children studying in Form 3.

“Unlike in 2019, where children had enough space and time to face PT3, in 2020 and 2021 they lack time and may be the teaching of syllabus is not enough for them to sit for PT3,” he said.

Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin on Wednesday announced that UPSR would be abolished from this year.

He said Primary 6 pupils will be evaluated using school-based assessment, a system which has been in effect since 2011.

The UPSR is a component of the Primary School Assessment Reports (PPSR), which also includes classroom, psychometric, physical activities, sports, and co-curricular activities.

Mohd Radzi had also announced the cancellation of PT3 for 2021.

He said this was decided after considering the shortened time this year’s Form 3 students will have for face to face learning.