SDMC: Six new Covid-19 clusters in S’wak, two involve schools

KUCHING (April 29): The Sarawak Health Department has declared six new Covid-19 clusters where three are in Kuching and one each in Lundu, Bau and Miri, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update, SDMC said two of these new clusters – Tabuan Jaya Cluster, Kuching and Sains Bakam Cluster, Miri involved schools.

“The others are Taman Pelita Cluster and Tabuan Melayu Cluster in Kuching and Durin Cluster in Bau and Sileng Dayak Cluster in Lundu, all community clusters,” it said.

The Tabuan Jaya Cluster involved a secondary school in Tabuan Jaya with its index case involving a 16-year-old student, who tested positive for Covid-19 on April 16.

The index case crossed district from Sri Aman before checking into the boarding school on April 5.

A total of 252 individuals had been swab tested under this cluster, where 22 were tested Covid-19 positive, 225 negative and five others still waiting for their test results.

Sains Bakam Cluster involved a secondary school in Jalan Bakam, Miri. The index case was a 15-year-old student who tested positive for Covid-19 on April 19.

The infection started from a ‘gotong-royong’ activity which was organised on April 5 at the school and also a religious activity organised by the school for students at the hostel.

A total of 464 individuals had undergone swab tests with 17 tested positive, 373 tested negative and 74 awaiting test results.

Taman Pelita Cluster was detected in Taman Pelita Jaya, Jalan Sultan Tengah, Petra Jaya here. It emerged from a funeral took place on April 14.

The index case involved a 22-year-old local woman who was tested positive for the virus at a private hospital.

A total of 82 individuals had been swab tested with six tested positive, 52 tested negative and 24 cases pending test results.

Tabuan Melayu Culster was detected in Kampung Tabuan Melayu with index case involving a 58-year-old local man who tested postive for Covid-19 at Jalan Masjid Health Clinic on April 15.

The index case took the swab test before his journey to Bintulu. He works as a mechanic for a local company. He was infected in Bintulu between April 3 and April 9, and had spread the virus to family members and his contacts in the community.

A total of 66 individuals had been swab tested with five of them tested positive and 52 tested negative and nine cases awaiting test results.

Durin Cluster involved a seafood restaurant in Jalan Penghulu Durin, Bau. The index case involved a 32-year-old local woman who is a worker at the restaurant.

She was tested positive for Covid-19 on April 15 at the Bau Hospital. She had had symptoms since April 11.

The index case was infected from the community at her workplace and the infection involved her co-workers and family members.

A total of 96 individuals had been swab tested with six tested positive and 70 other tested negative and 20 cases awaiting test results.

Sileng Dayak Cluster involved a village in Sileng Dayak, Lundu. The index case involved a 46-year-old local man who was tested positive on April 20.

He complained about chest pain and difficulty in breathing when admitted to Lundu Hospital. He was believed to have been infected from a family gathering on April 19.

A total of 1,740 individuals had been swab tested with 72 tested positive and 1,454 others tested negative and 214 cases awaiting test results.

SDMC said the village had been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.