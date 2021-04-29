Search on for teen falling from fishing boat while asleep

SARIKEI (April 29): A search-and-rescue (SAR) was launched yesterday for a missing fisherman who is believed to have fallen from a boat in Tanjung Manis, near here while asleep the night before.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarikei chief Mahmudin Narudin said the department deployed a team of five to the scene after being notified around 6am of the disappearance of Mohd Imran Najmi Mohar, 18.

“We are conducting a surface search around the area where the victim is believed to have fallen. Apart from Bomba, the Marine Police, Sarawak Rivers Board, Civil Defence Department and local fishermen are also involved in the search,” he said.

Mahmudin said the boat owner had informed authorities that he (owner) and Mohd Imran were asleep at the back of the vessel, and that he woke up to discover the teenager no longer on board.

“The owner said after the pair sold their catch and refueled the boat, they anchored near the jetty of a sawmill in Bukit Kinyau and went to sleep around 7pm, with plans to head out early the next morning.

“When the owner woke up around midnight, he was surprised to see Mohd Imran no longer beside him or anywhere on the boat, prompting him to alert his friends on board other fishing boats to look for the teenager,” he said.

Mahmudin added the fishermen soon discovered a blanket believed to be Mohd Imran’s in the water, thus strengthening their suspicion that he may have fallen into the river while asleep.