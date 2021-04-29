Sri Aman now red zone after recording 51 cases in 14 days

KUCHING (April 29): The Covid-19 status for Sri Aman has been changed to a red zone from orange after recording a total of 51 local transmission cases in the last 14 days, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update, SDMC said this brought the total number of Covid-19 red zones in Sarawak to 23.

“The number of Covid-19 orange zones has reduced to seven while the number of yellow zones remains unchanged at nine and one green zone,” it said.

SDMC said a total of 25 compound notices had been issued to individuals involved the ICOM Cluster here.

It added that there were still compound notices that had not been issued to those involved in the SWAG gathering, which is still under investigation.

SDMC said the police had issued a total of 12 compound notices to individuals who flouted the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Of these, four were issued in Kuching, four others in Bintulu, three others in Padawan and one in Miri.

SDMC added that this brought the cumulative total of compound notices issued since March 18 last year to 6,043.