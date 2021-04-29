Two govt officers held over alleged bribe

KOTA KINABALU: Two government officers have been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly accepting RM2,700 for agricultural work.

According to sources, the alleged bribe was to obtain a work contract for agricultural work project.

The first accused was detained during an operation in Tuaran around 3.15 pm on Wednesday. The arrest then led MACC to the second accused at the MACC office in Kota Kinabalu around 8 pm the same day.

MACC officers also seized RM3,500 which was believed to be bribe money.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC Director, S. Karunanithy when contacted confirmed the arrests and said both accused, in their 30s and 40s, were detained for 24-hours to facilitate investigation.

They were however released under MACC bail after their statements were recorded.

The case will be investigated under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.