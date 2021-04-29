Woman, 29, to spend next 14 years behind bars for cheating

SIBU (April 29): A woman was sentenced to a total of 19 years and 10 months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday after she pleaded guilty to 17 charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property involving a sum of RM12,963.

However, Banissa William, 29, will serve 14 years and four months of the total sentence after Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar ordered some of the jail terms to run concurrently.

The lightest sentence meted out on the accused was one year, while the heaviest was 28 months.

The accused faced 17 charges under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a minimum one year in prison and maximum of 10 years, and shall also be liable to a fine upon conviction.

According to the charges, Banissa committed the offences between March 4, 2021 and March 23, 2021, inducing six individuals to hand over a total of RM12,963.

She cheated these victims by claiming she had cheap home furniture and electronic appliances for sale.