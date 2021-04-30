3,788 new Covid-19 cases today, Selangor tops list, S’wak second

KUCHING (April 30): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases today jumped to 760 from 522 yesterday, putting it the second highest in the country after Selangor, said the Ministry of Health in a Facebook post.

Selangor remained at the top with 1,265 new cases, while Kelantan was the third highest at 464.

Kuala Lumpur recorded 255 cases, Pulau Pinang (250), Johor (160) while Negeri Sembilan and Kedah both recorded 136 new infections each.

Perak recorded 118 cases, Sabah (89), Melaka (55), Pahang (54), Terengganu (37), Perlis (5), and both Labuan and Putrajaya recorded two new infections respectively.

All in all, Malaysia recorded a total of 3,788 new cases today, making it the third day the country exceeded the 3,000 mark.

To date, the country has recorded 408,713 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began last year.