78 pct of eligible Sarikei folk have registered for Covid-19 vaccination

SARIKEI (April 30): A total of 73,436 people in Sarikei Division or 78 per cent of those eligible to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have registered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

Sarikei Divisional Health officer Dr Emmanuel Joseph Fung Tsung said 29,669 out of 45,435 eligible recipients in Sarikei had registered through the Sarikei District Office, health clinics, or the MySejahtera application.

For Meradong District, 21,477 out of 23,487 eligible recipients had registered; 11,189 out of 12,466 eligible recipients in Pakan had registered; while 11,131 out of 12,598 eligible recipients had done so in Julau District.

Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources Datu Len Talif Salleh said more effort needed to be taken encourage the people, especially in Sarikei District, to register.

“If the figure is anything to go by, there are still many eligible people to have yet to register for PICK. More effort needs to be made to persuade the people to sign up for the programme,” he stressed during the launching of the second phase of the programme here today.

He called on those entrusted to carry out the programme to find out why some members of the public had yet to register.

Sarikei Resident Felicia Tan Ya Hua said several cases of glitches encountered by those who registered through MySejahtera had been brought to their attention.

One error was the venue where some users were directed to vaccination centres in other divisions, while others were directed to vaccination centres in Peninsular Malaysia.

Tan advised those encountering such problems to seek the assistance of the Sarikei Division Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force to arrange for a new appointment.