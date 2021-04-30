89 new cases, one more cluster in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 89 new Covid-19 cases on Friday along with a new cluster in Tawau, which involved a housewife who had attended a tahlil ceremony.

Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that Tawau had recorded the highest number of cases with 30 cases, followed by Lahad Datu (13), Kota Kinabalu (12), Kalabakan (9) and Kinabatangan (8).

The remaining seven cases were recorded in Sandakan, Kunak, Penampang, Semporna, Nabawan and Papar.

According to Masidi, the new Kampung Bergosong Cluster was identified as a community and working place cluster, which currently has a total of 21 cases.

“The index case involved a housewife from Kg Bergosong who tested positive for Covid-19 during a symptomatic screening on April 13. Subsequent screenings revealed that another eight individuals, which included the housewife’s family members, had also tested positive,” said Masidi in a statement on Friday.

Based on investigations, Masidi revealed that the housewife might have contracted the virus from a tahlil ceremony that she attended on April 8.

Screenings were also conducted at the Prosperous Kg Bergosong Farm as one of the housewife’s close contacts is currently working at the farm.

“No new Covid-19 deaths were recorded on Friday,” said Masidi.

The State Local Government and Housing Minister added that the number of red zones in Sabah remained at nine.

A total of 162 Covid-19 patients in Sabah recovered from the virus on Friday.