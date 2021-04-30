Abdul Hamid said he only knew about Acryl’s appointment as IGP this morning

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 30): Outgoing Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today said that he was not informed about Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani’s appointment as the new IGP until the last minute.

In probably his last press conference as IGP, Abdul Hamid said that he only knew early this morning.

“Acryl only informed me this morning, I only got to know this morning. I think they (Home Ministry and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin) were afraid that there will be potong jalan (cut in and interfere)… someone could have brought in an ‘excavator’ and constructed ‘new roads’,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said he thought that Acryl’s appointment would only be done on Monday.

However, he expressed confidence that Acryl would continue the fight against corruption in the police force, something that he had started.

“I leave it to God and his judgement. I have cut down big trees for them to go through. He just needs grasscutters and cut lalang.

When asked who will take over as the new deputy inspector-general of police (DIGP), he said the three possibilities are Integrity and Standard Compliance department director Datuk Zamri Yahya, Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din and Federal narcotics CID director Datuk Razarudin Husain.

“These are the three most senior commissioners, so the appointment of DIGP… it will be from among them. It’s up to the prime minister,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said he was aware that many people are keen for Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay to become the next DIGP.

“I know some people want Ayob to move up, but he will take over as Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director if I’m not mistaken. That was the proposal from us so he can continue to progress in his effort to curb crimes in this country.

“He has been an exemplary cop all this while. Everyone is rooting for him,” he said.

Abdul Hamid also thanked former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his successor Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for giving him the chance to become IGP.

“I also want to thank the public who had supported calls for an extension to my contract. Thank you for your confidence in me, but every beginning has an end,” he said.

When asked if he has any regrets as IGP, Abdul Hamid said he failed to visit Sabah and Sarawak during his two-year tenure.

“I know that in Sarawak, there are a lot of issues about integrity. Something drastic needs to be done. There are also issues such as gambling and smuggling.

“God willing, Acryl Sani will do something about these issues,” he added. — Malay Mail