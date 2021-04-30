Accident lands Kuching hospital ambulance on its side

KUCHING (April 30): An ambulance belonging to a private hospital here landed on its side after it was involved in an accident at Jalan Song around 8.30am today.

Sources said the ambulance driver and attendant were not injured in the accident.

It is understood that the ambulance was on its way to pick up a patient when the accident occurred.

The accident caused additional traffic congestion during the usual morning rush.

There were several other minor accidents in the Tabuan Jaya area, most probably due to the slippery road conditions and wet weather.