ACD at Tong Sang Zone starts ball rolling

SIBU (April 30): The Covid-19 active case detection (ACD) exercise for Tong Sang Zone was held at the Medan Mall/Li Hua Car Park yesterday.

The turnout was rather low in the morning as the exercise was being carried out from 8am to 5pm.

Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting, Bukit Assek assemblywoman and councilor Joseph Chieng were among those at the venue to monitor the crowd.

Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) had, on April 27, announced a large scale Covid-19 ACD at seven zones, to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

Tomorrow, the ACD will be held at Bahagia Jaya Teku community hall for Bahagia Jaya Zone, followed by Permai Zone and Jeriah Zone at Permai Lake Garden (May 1), Rejang Park Zone at Rejang Park Tarffic Garden (May 2), Ulu Sungei Merah Zone and Taman Indah Zone at Swan Square in Ulu Sungei Merah (May 3).

Meanwhile, those going for the swab test need to bring their identity card, wear face mask and comply with physical distancing requirements.