Acryl Sani appointed as new inspector general of police

PUTRAJAYA (April 30): Deputy inspector general of police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani has been appointed as the new inspector general of police effective May 4.

Acryl Sani’s appointment as the the 13th inspector general of police is to replace Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador who ends his contract on May 3.

Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the appointment has received the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah after receiving advice from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and approval from the Police Force Commission (SPP). — Bernama

MORE TO COME