Blood donation drive at ITCC Penampang May 8

KOTA KINABALU: The United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) and the Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital in Likas are jointly organizing a blood donation drive at ITCC Penampang on May 8.

USCCAKK president Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen said the blood supply at the Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital has reached critical level as the number of blood donors dwindled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Ramadan.

“Every drop of blood is a gift of life.

“I urge the public to come forward and support the blood donation drive because you can potentially save lives.”

USCCAKK Youth chief Chow Chen Cheong spearheaded the first edition of the blood donation drive last November, which received good response from the public.

In light of the dwindling blood supply at the Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital, USCCAKK and the hospital have joined forces to organize the blood donation drive again.

The second edition of the event will be held at the West Wing, Ground Floor of ITCC Penampang on May 8 (Saturday) from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) Sabah branch, Malaysian Red Crescent Society and Diabetes Malaysia have also come onboard as co-organizers.

The venue was sponsored by Ceasar Mandela Malakun, proprietor of ITCC Shopping Mall and Political Secretary to the Sabah Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Wong, through her company the WSG Group, is sponsoring goodie bags to blood donors to encourage more participation. MMA Sabah branch chairperson Prof Dr Kew Seih Teck will arrange blood glucose test for the donors at the venue as well.

It is hoped that the blood donation drive will address the critical supply at the Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital.

The event will be carried out in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP). Volunteers from Malaysian Red Crescent Society will be manning the registration counters, taking body temperatures and performing disinfection to ensure a safe environment for blood donors.

For more information, contact 019-880 9992 or 017-231 1230.