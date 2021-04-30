Covid-19: 4 new clusters detected in Sarawak, one involving learning centre

KUCHING (Apr 30): The Sarawak Health Department has declared four new Covid-19 clusters, two of them in Miri and one each in Kanowit and Selangau, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, SDMC said one of these clusters involved a learning centre while another involved a state government agency and the other two were community clusters.

“The new clusters are Jalan Agama Cluster and Air Padang Cluster in Miri, Sungai Ranan Cluster in Kanowit and Nangga Tajam Cluster in Selangau,” announced SDMC today.

Jalan Agama Cluster involved a learning centre in Miri with index case involving a 57-year-old Sarawakian detected with symptoms in Miri.

A total of 95 individuals had been swab tested with 38 of them tested positive for Covid-19, 11 tested negative and 46 cases awaiting test results.

Air Padang Cluster was a workplace cluster involved a state government agency in Miri with index case detected during a family visit to Kuching.

A total of 203 individuals had been swab tested with 19 of them tested positive for the virus, 95 tested negative and 89 cases awaiting test results.

Sungai Ranan Cluster involved two longhouses at Sungai Ranan in Kanowit with index case detected during a swab test at the Kanowit Hospital.

A total of 191 individuals had been swab tested with 32 tested positive for Covid-19, 109 tested negative and 50 cases awaiting test results.

Nangga Tajam Cluster involved a longhouse at Nangga Tajam in Selangau with index case detected during an a swab test at the Sibu Hospital on April 26.

A total of 104 individuals had been swab tested with 34 tested positive for the virus and 70 others tested negative.

With these, SDMC said the number of active Covid-19 clusters in the state stands at 75.

“16 of the active clusters recorded a total of 107 new Covid-19 cases whereas 57 others have no new cases,” added SDMC.