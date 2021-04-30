Covid-19: 760 new cases, 5 deaths in Sarawak today

KUCHING (April 30): Sarawak today recorded 760 new Covid-19 cases with five deaths involving two in Sibu, two in Sarikei and one in Miri, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

According to the committee in its daily Covid-19 statement, 70 per cent of today’s new cases came from Bintulu, Kapit, Sibu and Miri.

Bintulu topped the list with 202 new cases with 89 per cent of them detected from contact tracing involving several longhouses there that have been under lockdown since April 22 and April 24.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

Kapit came in second with 156 new cases, followed by Miri (80), Sibu (58), Kanowit (33), Subis (32), Kuching (32), Pakan (29), Selangau (26), Song (24), Meradong (15), Serian (11), Sebauh (11), Sarikei (11), Saratok (8), Sri Aman (6), Beluru (6), Lundu (6), Bau (4), Mukah (4), Julau (3), Limbang (1), Samarahan (1) dan Bukit Mabong (1).

All in all, Sarawak has recorded a total of 30,659 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began last year, and a total of 178 deaths to date.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the 174th death was of a 61-year-old man who was referred to the Sibu Hospital after family members found him unconscious at home.

SDMC said he had experienced fever, coughing and sore throat about a week prior.

“His health condition declined and he was confirmed dead on April 27,” said the committee, adding that an rT-PCR test on his sample returned positive for Covid-19 only on the next day.

The man had high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease, and has been categorised as ‘Brought in Dead’ (BID).

The 175th death involves an 84-year-old woman who was admitted into the Sibu Hospital after family members found her to be non-responsive.

SDMC said the woman had fever, coughing and loss of appetite two days prior.

An rT-PCR test on her sample revealed that she was positive for Covid-19 on April 27. Her health continued to deteriorate and she died on April 28.

The committee said the woman had a history of high blood pressure and dyslipidemia.

The 176th death is of a 69-year-old man who was admitted into the Miri Hospital after a symptomatic rT-PCT test revealed he was positive for Covid-19 on April 5.

He experienced fever and coughing three days prior to being tested. His health continued to deteriorate and he died on April 29.

The man had a history of high blood pressure, diabetes, gout and a chronic kidney disease.

The 177th death is of a 69-year-old woman who was admitted into the Sarikei Hospital after her rT-PCR test revealed positive for Covid-19.

She was tested after experiencing fever and coughing several days prior.

Her health declined and she died on April 29. SDMC said the woman had a history of high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney disease.

The 178th death involved a 32-year-old woman who was admitted into Sarikei Hospital after experiencing fever with coughing and loss of sense of smell.

She underwent an rT-PCR test and it came out positive for Covid-19 on April 28.

Her health continued to decline and she died on April 30. SHe had a history of high blood pressure, diabetes, dyslipidemia and obesity.

On that note, 5,863 active cases were being hospitalised across the state, with 61 in the intensive case unit (ICU) and 27 requiring intubation.

SDMC noted that 516 recovery and discharged cases were recorded today, bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,447 or 79.74 per cent.

A total of 76 person-under-investigation (PUI) cases and 675 person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases were recorded, with 7,306 PUS cases quarantined in 102 hotels and other accommodations state-wide.