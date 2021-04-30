Covid-19: Julau district now red zone, Belaga reverts to orange zone

KUCHING (Apr 30): Julau district has changed to red zone status after recording a total of 43 local transmissions in the last 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

In its daily update statement, the committee said the number of red zones in Sarawak remained unchanged at 23 because Belaga district had been reverted to an orange zone.

“Belaga is now back to an orange zone after recording only 36 local transmission cases in the last 14 days. Sarawak has now a total of five Covid-19 orange zones,” it said.

According to SDMC, Kabong and Marudi districts had been changed to yellow zones.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

It said Kabong district recorded 17 local transmission cases and Marudi district had 20 similar cases in the last 14 days.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19 yellow zones to 11 while only one district remains unchanged as a green zone,” added SDMC.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmissions as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the Kuching Division Health Office had issued another 22 compound notices to individuals involved in the ICOM Cluster here.

It added that this brought the total number of compound notices issued under this cluster to 47.

“PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) issued one compound notice to an individual in Kuching for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“This brings the cumulative total of compound notices issued since March 18 last year to 6,044,” said SDMC.