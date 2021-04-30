Doctor trapped in car following crash with lorry at Jln Bau-Lundu

KUCHING (April 30): A doctor had a close brush with death when the car he was driving was involved in an accident with a lorry at Kampung Jugan, Jalan Bau-Lundu yesterday.

When contacted, Bau fire station chief Tawang Lingem said a report of the incident was received at 5.22pm and firefighters were deployed to the scene.

“At the scene, we discovered that the victim, who is a doctor, was still trapped in the driver’s seat,” said Tawang.

He said the doctor was on his way from Lundu Hospital to Kuching when the accident occurred.

Firefighters managed to extricate the doctor, who suffered broken bones to his right arm, from the damaged vehicle.

“He was later taken to the Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment,” said Tawang.

The lorry driver and attendant did not sustain any physical injuries in the accident.