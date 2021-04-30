Dr Chin: 549 samples collected in ACD for Tong Sang zone in Sibu

SIBU (Apr 30): The mass Covid-19 Active Case Detection (ACD) exercise for Tong Sang Zone here on Apr 29 collected 549 samples, revealed Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He said the response had been very good considering it was a working day.

“The result (for the samples collected) is still pending,” Dr Chin told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

A mass ACD was also carried at Bahagia Jaya Teku community hall for the Bahagia Jaya Zone today from 8am till 5pm.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

The ACD will then move on to Permai Zone and Jeriah Zone at Permai Lake Garden tomorrow (May 1).

As for Rejang Park Zone, the mass ACD will be held at Rejang Park Traffic Garden on May 2, and followed by Ulu Sungei Merah Zone and Taman Indah Zone at Swan Square on May 3.

Additionally, those going for the swab test need to bring their identity card, wear face mask and comply with physical distancing requirements.

Meanwhile, when asked for the Health Department’s advice for those who will be busy shopping in preparation for the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Dr Chin reminded on the importance of frequent use of face masks and hand sanitisers.

He also advised them to avoid crowded shops.

“It is also discouraged to visit relatives or friends and vice-versa during the festive celebration,” Dr Chin stressed.