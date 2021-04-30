Driving schools in Sibu not allowed to operate during CMCO

SIBU (April 30): Driving schools here are not allowed to operate during the current Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit made the clarification after a message went viral claiming they were allowed to operate following the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee’s (SDDMC) meeting on Wednesday.

“Actually they are not allowed to operate but someone forgot to put the word `not’ and the mistake went viral, hence giving the people the wrong perception that driving schools are allowed to operate,” he said today.

On the types of shops allowed to operate during the CMCO, Stanley said it was not for him to determine.

He said the police are only tasked with issuing permits for outstation travel.

“If you want to ask which type of shops are allowed to operate, you can ask the Resident’s Office,” he added.

On the condition of the senior police officer who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sibu Hospital on April 23 after testing positive for Covid-19, Stanley said the patient’s situation had improved.

“He is now recuperating in the normal ward.”