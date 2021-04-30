EMCO for 3 longhouses in Sarikei and Pakan, 1 village in Kuching until May 13

KUCHING (April 30): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today decided to enforce Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) on three longhouses and a village in Sarawak starting today till May 13.

The affected locations are Rh Rampai Sg Anyit Selangan in Sarikei, Rh Chan Minggat, Sg Kesa in Sarikei, Rh Payau Emperan Datuk, Sg Pinang in Pakan and Kampung Sagah in Kuching.

According to SDMC, the decision to place the longhouses under EMCO was made after some residents were exposed or had close contact with positive cases.

As for Kampung Sagah here, SDMC noted that there had been an increase in the number of cases within the locality.

“It involves a community cluster which involves a funeral, and has spread within the locality,” said SDMC.