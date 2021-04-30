Every issue in Bandau will be looked into – rep

KOTA KINABALU: Every issue raised by the people in Bandau constituency will be looked into, said its assemblyman Datuk Wetrom Bahanda.

During his ‘Meet the People’ event recently, Wetrom said he will try his best to address issues that are raised in the area, and continue to bring development.

“I met the people in Bandau constituency and listened to their issues. I will continue to serve by listening to the ground and after that assisting the relevant agencies to address it,” he said.

Wetrom also visited the construction of the river bank fortress for Kampung Tambun and Kg Marudu Laut.

He confirmed the construction is following the schedule.

After that, he also visited the Kg Taiwan Mosque and had a chance to chat with the residents who were preparing food for breaking fast.