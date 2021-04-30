Fatimah bids farewell to outgoing AADK Swak director

KUCHING (April 30): Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah bade farewell to Wan Madihi Wan Salleh, state director of National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) at her office in Bangunan Baitulmakmur in Petra Jaya, here yesterday.

Wan Madihi will be transferring to AADK Melaka as director after serving as AADK Sarawak director and One Stop Committee’s (OSC) since 2014.

“I wish Wan Madihi all the best for his upcoming endeavours and thank him for his contributions.

“During his time here, he has led 2,036 operations which were frequent and integrated and resulted in 4,373 arrests involving drug and substance abuse activities here since 2014,” said Fatimah.

Also present were executive secretary of the Ministry’s Social Development Council Dr Zufar Brendan Abdullah and Assistant Minister of Community Welfare Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.