Grandma, orphaned grandkids receive aid from Hope Place

KUCHING (April 30): A 61-year-old grandmother looking after three orphaned grandchildren at Kampung Astana Lot, Petrajaya here recently received assistance from Hope Place Kuching.

Timah @ MadiahKadir does not have a proper source of income but depends on the charity of her sister and her two adult children.

Her grandchildren aged between 11 to 15 years were orphaned in January when their mother, Timah’s daughter, Dayan Hasni passed away from brain tuberculosis.

Dayang was actually under the care of Hope Place after her husband died from the same diseases in September 2020.

Timah was grateful for the aid especially during Ramadan as times are tough with online learning incurring additional expenses for the family struggling to make ends meet.

For more information, contact Persatuan Kebajikan Harapan Kuching at 082-505987.

Hope Place is open 8am to 5pm, Mondays to Fridays and 8am to noon on Saturdays.