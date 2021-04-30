In Kuala Lumpur, Instagram celebrity pleads not guilty to possessing counterfeit items for trade

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 30): An Instagram celebrity who previously pleaded not guilty to possessing various counterfeit products bearing the trademarks of various brands, including Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton for the purpose of trade, changed her plea at the Sessions Court, here today.

On April 8, Nur Ilyana Mohtada, 27, who is also known as llley, claimed trial to the charge at a separate Sessions Court and was allowed bail at RM10,000 in one surety.

The accused changed her plea to guilty today when her case was mentioned before judge Emelia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid.

However, the woman changed her plea to not guilty again after the facts of the case were read out and the court then fixed May 31 for mention to allow the accused to appoint a lawyer.

Nur Ilyana is charged with possessing 31 pieces of clothing, 13 pairs of shoes, 16 bags, five wallets and a belt of various brands, including Chanel, Gucci, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton, with falsely applied registered trademarks for the purpose of trade.

She was accused of committing the offence at the KL Runaway premises, Jalan Gombak, Kampung Sungai Merali, here at 12 pm on June 24, last year.

The charge was framed under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trademarks Act 2019 and punishable under Section 102(1)(ii) of the same act which carries a maximum jail sentence of three years or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both for each item with the falsely applied registered trademark, if found guilty. — Bernama