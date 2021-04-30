Ismail Sabri says Covid-19 SOPs for Aidilfitri only to be determined this Monday

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 30): Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) in conjunction with Aidilfitri celebrations will only be determined on Monday (May 3), Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Utusan Malaysia reported that Ismail said that the Emergency Management Technical Committee will discuss the SOP details in advance this afternoon before being brought forward to the National Security Council (NSC).

“This evening, the Technical Committee will discuss the details, then on Monday during the NSC meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” he told Utusan reporters.

However, Ismail refused to comment on the details of the SOPs that will be set.

“We don’t know yet because the [Covid-19] cases are going up. Selangor yesterday recorded over 1,000 cases and across Malaysia we’ve moved from 2,000 to 3,000 cases a day.

“So we wait for the proposals, presentations and advice of the Ministry of Health (MoH), because the SOP we release will be based on their advice given this evening,” he said.

At the same time, Ismail added that the Selangor State Security Council will also be holding its own meeting this evening to discuss SOPs for Aidilfitri celebrations in the state.

“I understand that the Selangor State Security Council is also holding a meeting that’s being chaired by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

“The discussions of that meeting today will probably be presented to us this evening and we will see their situation and recommendations,” he said.

Ismail then assured reporters that the SOPs would be determined by Monday.

“Today is the technical committee and Monday is a special session with its members comprising the mentris besar, chief ministers and some Cabinet ministers and we will decide, so I believe this Monday it will be determined,” he said. — Malay Mail