Kimberly crowned Telupid Unduk Ngadau

KOTA KINABALU: Kimberly Lim, 20, was crowned Telupid Unduk Ngadau Borderless queen recently.

She beat seven other contenders and walked away with a crown, a trophy, sash, cosmetics and RM2,000 cash.

When contacted, Kimberly who stands 170 centimeters said that she was delighted but shocked when her name was announced as the winner.

She also said that strict SOP was adhered to during the entire event with only a few people allowed at the event venue of the community hall in Telupid.

“My mother was not present to give her support because she was also disallowed entry. So she watched the event on social media,” said Kimberly.

She also said that she donned the ‘Impit’ attire which is the traditional wear of the Labuk Telupid folks.

Meanwhile, the second and third place winners were Queency Isabell Ladzrus and Anis Fera Hermon, respectively.