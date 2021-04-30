Malaysia’s Covid-19 new cases continue soaring to 3,788 infections, almost one-third from Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 30): The Health Ministry announced 3,788 new Covid-19 infections for the past 24-hour mark making the total cumulative cases to 408,713 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.

Making up a third of the infection index today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Selangor tops the list with the highest cases recorded today at 1,265, followed by Sarawak (760), and Kelantan (464).

Kuala Lumpur was the next highest with 255 cases, ahead of Penang (250), Johor (160), Negri Sembilan and Kedah (136 each), Perak (118), Sabah (89), Melaka (55), Pahang (54), Terengganu (37), Perlis (five), Putrajaya and Labuan (two each).

Dr Noor Hisham also reported 14 more deaths related to Covid-19, pushing the country’s total Covid-19 death toll to 1,506.

Thirteen of those who died were Malaysians while the other was a foreigner. All except one local woman in Sabah had pre-existing health problems such as diabetes, stroke, hypertension and kidney disease.

Dr Noor Hisham said 328 Covid-19 patients are currently in intensive care including 161 on ventilators.

Recoveries lagged behind new cases again today, with just 2,640 former patients discharged.

Dr Noor Hisham also reported 17 more Covid-19 clusters including four from education centres, five within the general community, five from workplaces, and one each in a detention centre and a religious centre.

The number of Covid-19 clusters still considered active is 390.

“The clusters with the highest increase in new cases today are the Jalan Dataran cluster (88 cases), Perusahaan Baru Dua cluster (81 cases) and Pintu Air Relau cluster (65 cases),” he said, while also confirming that five clusters ended today. — Malay Mail