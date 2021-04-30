Man charged with cheating victims over purchase of construction materials in Kuching

KUCHING (April 30): A 29-year-old man was charged in two cases of cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code in the Magistrates’ Court here yesterday (April 29).

Hayyl Mathew Bakat allegedly cheated two victims over the purchase of housing construction materials last month.

Initial investigations revealed that the accused allegedly asked his victims to pay a downpayment estimated at RM10,270 in cash and via online transfer to purchase the materials.

“The accused was arrested on April 21 by police from the Kuching district headquarters,” said Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Maria Rasid in a statement today.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar and Court Registrar Morni Lita Mokhtar presided over the two cases.

Zaiton approved bail of RM5,000 with one local surety and set May 10 for further mention of the case, while Morni set bail at RM1,000 with one local surety.

Insp Nur Syafiqah and Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the cases, while the accused was not represented by counsel.