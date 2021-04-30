‘More businesses may reopen if downtrend continues’

SIBU (April 30): A political secretary to chief minister Michael Tiang is confident that more businesses here could re-open next week if the Covid-19 situation continues to show some improvement.

He thus urged everyone to continue to comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and to work hard to ensure that the Covid-19 situation here is contained.

“Covid-19 positive cases are going down and if it continues, Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) will consider relaxing the SOP so that more businesses can reopen.

“With Hari Raya celebration around the corner, the authority may consider reopening more businesses next week. This week is very critical,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He added the SDDMC was having meetings from time-to-time to keep an update on the Covid-19 situation and to work towards in creating a safer Sibu.

Meanwhile, during his Facebook live chat with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting, Tiang admitted that Covid-19 was making a comeback this year, and although the authorities could control it, the virus was not going away soon.

He also said that many issues were discussed during the meeting Wednesday, particularly on the clarification of businesses that could reopen.

He said optical shops that provide prescriptions to customers were allowed to open as they are considered professional service providers.

Construction sites and photocopy shops are also allowed to operate.

Ting, meanwhile, said businesses that are allowed to open to strictly comply with the SOP including keeping only 50 per cent of their workers at work, wear face mask and practise social distancing.

“This is especially so for photocopy shops. I know most of them here are rather small and very busy,” he said.

He also urged people to comply with the SOP not because of the fear of the police but because of the Covid-19.

He also urged everyone to be updated with the latest information regarding the SOP to clear all confusion.