Onus on state, local govt to bring development not elected reps- Kong

KUCHING (April 30): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) should not blame State DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen who is the state assemblyman for Kota Sentosa for the poor living condition in the constituency.

Special Assistant to Chong, Michael Kong said it is baffling that SUPP chose to ignore the roles of local authorities and the State Government in bringing development and improve public infrastructure in the area and tried put the blame on DAP

“With most matters tied to development such as land, roads, drainage and also local councils under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), improvements can only be carried out by the state government.

“If indeed SUPP was a capable and considerate party, immediate action could have been taken to help these people,” said Kong in a statement here yesterday.

Kong said while SUPP was able to use these ‘jurassic’ arguments to hoodwink many in the 70s or 80s to win votes in elections, he believed in today’s society the people are very well informed and can discern the role of an elected representative and the duties of local councils and government.

He pointed out with GPS being the State Government and in charge of the local government, SUPP as a component party of the coalition has all the power and authority to make things right.

“What is more astonishing is that some quarters argued that they will need to be elected into office in order to resolve these issues.

“These illogical politicians should realise that issues such as local government and housing fall directly under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Local Housing and Development which is now being helmed by SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian,” he said.

He added that despite not being in the government, DAP has over the decades been helping the public in different ways.

“Without any form of funds or allocation from the State government for opposition-held constituencies (as compared to GPS’ yearly allocation of RM5million per constituency held by GPS), DAP has to resort to seek public donations or dig into personal savings to help the people.

“What GPS particularly SUPP should learn from all their years of experience is to perform their duties for the public regardless of their political affiliations.

“Bring on the much-needed development to the entire Sarawak regardless of whether an area is held by GPS or the opposition.

“The people are sick and tired of the constant threats by GPS and their representatives that development will come only to those who vote for them and these tactics do not work anymore in this day and age,” he said.