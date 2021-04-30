Over 3,000 categorised under high risk group to be vaccinated in Sarikei Division

SARIKEI (April 30): Covid-19 vaccinations will be administered to over 3,000 people categorised under the high risk group in Sarikei Division in stages from today until next month, said Sarikei Resident Felicia Tan Ya Hua.

A total of 478 senior citizens, people with disabilities, and those suffering from serious illnesses are receiving their first dose of the vaccine today at the Sarikei Civic Centre.

“Another 558 would be vaccinated tomorrow, followed by another 558 on Sunday, and 546 on Monday,” she said during the official launching of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Phase 2 for Sarikei Division.

The second round of the phase 2 mass vaccination exercise will be carried out on May 8-9, covering Sarikei and Meradong Districts, she said, adding 600 doses were allotted for Sarikei District and 432 for Meradong District.

The Meradong Civic Centre would be used for the vaccination programme in the district.

She added the third round of the programme would be carried out on May 18 at Meradong Civic Centre, Julau Civic Centre, and Pakan Civic Centre, whereby Julau and Pakan districts had been allocated with 216 doses each and 329 doses allocated for Meradong.

“Phase 2 of PICK is still ongoing but we have yet to be informed of the schedule for the next rounds. We believe it all depends on the availability of vaccines,” said Tan, who is also head of the Sarikei Division Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources Datu Len Talif Salleh officiated at the event, which also involved a briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the division by Sarikei Health officer Dr Emmanuel Joseph Fung.