Residents in EMCO areas allowed to go to work, buy necessities

KOTA KINABALU: Residents under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) have been allowed to leave their areas only for work or to get necessity items.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said he had also informed all district police chiefs.

“After taking into consideration, we have decided to allowed residents in EMCO areas to be allowed to leave their areas for work purposes or to buy necessity items or hospital appointments.

“But each individual who leaves the EMCO area must have their details recorded at the security post.

“Outsiders are however not allowed to enter EMCO areas unless for emergency purposes,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

Meanwhile, when asked of the latest incident in regards to seven individuals who claimed to have been attacked by police during a rally in Tawau, Hazani said police are still waiting for the alleged victim to come forward and lodge a police.

“I am still waiting for the police report from the alleged victim who claimed to have been attacked by police, if it is true then make a police report so we can carry out appropriate investigation.

“I am not siding any party, I want to see to what extent the police report is made, when it will be made or if it is made. If it is true that my officers are guilty, we will take action, we have the law and we will follow the law,” he said.

According to Hazani, such claims are nothing but intimidation and provocation towards security forces.

“It was also revealed that the group that staged the rally are not from the area but are outsiders, we have taken the appropriate action and we will make an arrest.

“Police are forced to stop the rally as it could lead to a violation of SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) as well as public security.

“We have taken this case to the public prosecutor, in regards to the gathering act, and we are waiting for their decision,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hazani also advised the organiser of a football match in Tenom to contact the district Disaster Operations Control Center (PKOB) before organising any matches in the area.

“Get a formal application before organising any activity that requires attendance of large number of people.

“This is to ensure that they (organiser) will comply with the SOP in place,” said Hazani.