Sibu father of four killed in head-on collision with lorry at Jln Mukah-Selangau

SIBU (April 30): A father of four was killed while his family members managed to escape with injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry at KM69 Jalan Mukah-Selangau this morning.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu identified the victim as Moses Puso, 47, from Rumah Lidum, Sungai Salim, Sibu.

His wife Emma Mada, who was in the front passenger seat, suffered severe leg injuries and was found unconscious.

Their children Natasha Ester Moses, 13, and Nashville Avil Moses, 15, suffered minor injuries, while Mixmillion Sempurai Moses, 10, and Makeline Theodora Moses, 8, suffered severe internal bleeding and injuries.

Alexson said the lorry transporting fertiliser, driven by a 36-year-old man, was on its way from Bintulu to Sibu.

“It is believed that the car driven by Moses collided with the lorry after the victim failed to overtake a vehicle,” he revealed.

The impact of the collision left Moses pinned to his seat in the wreck.

Firefighters from the Selangau Fire Station extricated the body and sent it to Mukah Hospital for a post-mortem.

Emma and the children were brought to Sibu Hospital for further treatment and observation.

Alexson added the case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.