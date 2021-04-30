‘Sinalau bakas’ seller’s claim false – police

KOTA KINABALU: Police have confirmed that the operator of a ‘sinalau bakas’ (roasted wild boar) stall at Jalan Sulaman here was fined RM50,000 for violating the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the allegation made by the operator in social media that police issued the compound without taking into consideration that the stall was about to close for business, was false.

Hazani said among the offenses committed were not having a business license, not having proper license to sell liquor and failure to provide valid licence to operate entertainment outlet and no permit to buy and sell wild animal meat from the Sabah Wildlife Department.

Rayner Longtin, 32, said a team of police personnel came at 10pm on Apil 26 when he had shuttered his stall.

“All our merchandise have already been placed inside the store, including the QR MySejahtera code, temperature check device and attendance book.

“At that time, there were still a few customers in the stall but they have registered before they ate there. At the same time, two of my friends came to the stall to send me home.

“My two friends were waiting for me to send me home and I didn’t leave because there were still customers dining at the stall,” he told an online portal on Thursday.

Rayner said the police asked him to show the MySejahtera card, the temperature device and attendance book.

“I followed (their order) because they are the authorities. I also don’t know why they asked me to do that because my stall was already closed.

“They then proceeded to issue a compound of RM50,000 to me and RM10,000 to each of my two friends who wanted to send me home.”

Rayner said that the five to six customers who were dining were not compounded because they have scanned the QR code.

He questioned the rationale of issuing the high compound.

“Should they have done that without discretion? Where can I find RM50,000 and my two friends to each find RM10,000 at a short time?

“We can barely make a living. The stall is our only source of income,” he said.