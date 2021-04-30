Six druggies caught during raid on abandoned building in Kuching

KUCHING (April 30): The National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) detained six individuals after they tested positive for syabu during a raid on an abandoned building at Jalan Haji Taha last night.

In a statement today, AADK said the three men and three women, aged between 30 and 40, were detained under Section 3(1) of the Drug Dependents (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983.

The raid led by AADK Sarawak deputy director Winnie Lugit was carried out based on surveillance and information received.

AADK said raids have been carried out several times at the same building as it has been identified to be a drug den for addicts in the area.

The agency called on the public to stay away from drugs.

It also urged the public to report friends or relatives who are addicted to drugs.

AADK can be contacted on 03-89112233 or 019-6262233.