State Welfare Dept doled out over RM20.1 mln in aid from Jan-Apr this year

KUCHING (Apr 30): The Sarawak Welfare Department has doled out over RM20.1 million to benefit a total of 50,618 recipients of various monthly welfare aids between January and April this year, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development said the targeted recipients comprised the elderly, people with disabilities, children, disaster victims and needy families.

“A special aid of RM100 will be credited to the account of these recipients through the ‘Program Sejambak Kasih Raya Gawai 2021’.

“This programme is an annual activity of the Sarawak Welfare Department to spread cheers and joy to the needy and the underprivileged individuals in conjunction with the festivals,” she said in a statement today.

Under this programme, Fatimah said a total of 15,471 individuals will be receiving the special aid worth over RM1.54 million in connection with this coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

She said another 26,623 individuals would be given the same aid worth over RM2.66 million in conjunction with this year’s Hari Gawai.

She said the department had spent RM209,800 to distribute 4,196 food packs to residents at Kampung Haji Baki during the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) enforced last year.

Up to April this year, she said the department had doled out over RM10.96 million for similar aid in 821 areas, villages and longhouses that had been or were being placed under the EMCO.

In conjunction with the Ramadan month, Fatimah said the department today (April 30) organised a bubur lambuk event at its headquarters in Petra Jaya here.

She added that the event was carried out in strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

With her at the bumbur lambuk event was state Welfare Department director Noriah Ahmad.