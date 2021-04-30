Suggestion to replace UPSR with holistic assessment

BINTULU (April 30): The abolition of Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) starting this year is the right move but it must be replaced with a comprehensive assessment system, says retired headmaster, Ali Sabri Saber Ali Khan.

He said many educators do not agree with UPSR and Form 3 Assessment (PT3) as the certificates obtained only show academic achievement with some parents obsessing about straight As and associations giving financial incentives.

The department also gives recognition, usually a certificate to teachers for Annual Performance Evaluation Report (LNTP) causing some teachers to be obsessed by focusing on excellent results.

“Pupils are sometimes divided into groups based on academic performance and some teachers willingly give extra classes with no overtime pay or allowance.

“The reality is there are groups of pupils who are left behind. Pity those without any recognition. They just see excellent pupils being celebrated and receiving incentives,” he said.

He stated that academic excellence at lower levels is no indicator of a glorious future and suggested that assessment be carried out comprehensively on a yearly basis based on all learning aspects with proper records that can be easily assessed. Holistic assessment for Primary Six pupils should include academic achievement, attitudes, skills amongst others.

Meanwhile, a parent, Sophia Laka, said abolishing UPSR public examination and PT3 this year is the right move but opined that there should be alternative assessment to motivate teachers and pupils.

“Like a boat, there must be a destination to sail to rather than going nowhere. Otherwise, it may lead to lack of motivation amongst pupils, teachers and even parents,” she added.