20 more items added to Hari Raya’s Maximum Price Control Scheme

PUTRAJAYA (May 1): The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has added another 20 items to the 2021 Hari Raya Puasa Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) list, bringing the total to 32.

Its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the second phase of the 2021 Hari Raya Puasa SHMMP which involves items from the vegetable, dry food and sea products categories would be enforced from May 6.

“The second phase will run for 15 days beginning May 6 until May 20, which is seven days before and after the celebration,” he said in a statement today.

Prior to this, KDHNHEP announced 12 items from four categories namely chicken, chicken eggs, meat and sea products to be implemented for 30 days beginning April 21 to May 20, in an effort to curb price hike of essential goods during Ramadan and ahead of Hari Raya Puasa.

Under the second phase the items include tomatoes; red chillies, imported round cabbage (Indonesia and China, excluding Beijing cabbage); long beans; green choy sum; long eggplant; cucumber, old ginger, coconut (wholesale), grated coconut (retail); imported red onion (China); onion (Holland), garlic (China) dried chillies, imported potatoes (China) and ground-nuts.

Nanta said the Hari Raya Puasa SHMMP implemented in phases is based on data-driven marketing with evidence based on market price and consumers’ feedback.

“The 2021 Hari Raya Puasa SHMMP has been implemented to stabilise the prices of critical items that are mainly used during the festival season and to enable as many people as possible to celebrate in a peaceful, happy and harmonious atmosphere,” he said. – Bernama