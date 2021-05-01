30,377 individuals employed thru MySTEP – Muhyiddin

KUCHING (May 1): A total of 30,377 individuals have secured employment through the federal government’s Short-term Employment Programme (MySTEP) as of April 16, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In his Labour Day message, he said of the total, 27,503 were placed in the public sector while the remaining 2,874 were with the government-linked companies (GLCs) and strategic partners.

“This MySTEP initiative is aimed at bringing down the unemployment rate in the country especially among graduates and our youths,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the government aspired to ensure that Malaysia would continue to prosper with no one Malaysian being left behind in the process.

He said those who served as frontliners in the economic sector and nation development played a pivotal role to help the government achieve its target.

“Even though the government has come up with various assistance through economic stimulus packages, it is undeniable that some groups of workers are still affected by the impacted economy and it will take a longer period for them to get back their pre-pandemic lives.”

Despite so, the prime minister hoped that Malaysians particularly the employed sector would hang in there and play their part to ensure that the country is on the road to economic recovery.

Muhyiddin asserted every employed individual could be a strategic partner in putting the country’s economic development on the right track.

He said the government would be appreciative of the concerted efforts of every Malaysian to improve the country’s economy.

“Let’s work together for the future of Malaysia to continue enjoying peace, progress and harmony. Happy Labour Day to every employed individual, be they from the public or private sector,” he added.