57 longhouses remain under lockdown in Sibu Division – Lau

SIBU (May 1): A total of 57 longhouses in Sibu Division remain under lockdown as of today out of 184 previously, Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) member Senator Robert Lau.

He said from this total, 16 were in Sibu district, Selangau (11) and Kanowit (30).

“Covid-19 has spread to many longhouses and rural communities and this has been one of the cause for the high number of daily cases in Sibu and elsewhere in Sarawak.

“In Sibu Division, 184 longhouses have reported positives cases and had experienced lockdown,” Lau said.

On Friday, Lau together with Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) enforcement team, went to the ground to remind the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent being infected and stop the spread of Covid-19.

At the same time, they handed out posters to the residents of longhouses, canteen and sundry shops in Bawang Assan area, he added.

Lau pointed out that the only way sure way to stop the spread is full compliance with the SOPs.

“Otherwise, we have to wait for vaccinations to speed up for the whole community in order to achieve herd immunity.

“I wish to remind everyone again to wear their mask and practice physical distancing,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Sarawak on Friday recorded 760 new Covid-19 cases with five deaths involving two in Sibu, two in Sarikei and one in Miri, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Sibu had 58 cases, of which 36 were from areas under Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and 22 from SRDC’s areas.