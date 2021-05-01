Barbers, hair salon operators in Sibu still not allowed to operate

SIBU (May 1): Barbers and hair salon operators here are still not allowed to operate, says acting Sibu Resident and Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) chairman Wong Hee Sieng.

He made this clarification when contacted following SDDMC’s decision to allow several non-essential services sectors to operate from May 3, ahead of the festive celebrations.

“They (barbers and hair salon operators) cannot operate come May 3,” Wong said yesterday.

To a question, Wong said dine-in was still not permitted at coffee shops and restaurants.

On Thursday, SDDMC in a statement, said due to upcoming Hari Raya and Hari Gawai celebrations, it has decided to allow several non-essential services sectors to operate from 6am to 8pm, effective May 3. They included clothing, footwear shops (both retails and wholesalers) and household items.

They are allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their employees’ capacity during the Special Conditional Movement Control (CMCO) period.

Only 50 customers are allowed to be in the departmental store at any one time and 10 customers allowed to be in the clothing /shoe stores at any one time, the statement added.

Driving schools here are also not allowed to operate during the current CMCO period.

Police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit made the clarification yesterday after a message went viral claiming they were allowed to operate following the SDDMC’s meeting on Wednesday.