Covid-19: 15 additional compounds issued in relation to Icom Cluster

KUCHING (May 1): The Kuching Health Department today issued additional 15 compounds related to the Icom Cluster here, bringing the total number of compounds to 62.

Similarly, the police had issued 17 compound notices, 12 in Kuching, two in Padawan, two in Miri and one in Sibu districts for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) like not registering MySejahtera while entering a premise (2), operating without permission (1), exceeding allowed operating hours (2), not wearing face mask (1) and visiting premises exceeding allowed operating hours (11).

“The total number of compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to date is 6,061,” said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today.

At the same time, the Local Government and Housing Ministry also issued 14 compounds under Kuching South City Council (MBKS) (5) and Dalat and Mukah District Council (9). This brings the total number of compounds issued since Feb 1 to-date to 144.

The compounds were issued for not putting full details in the record book and not recording the time (3), thermometer not functioning (1), no physical distancing (2), not wearing face mask (7) and operating beyond the allowed hours (1).

Meanwhile, Sebauh district changed to a red zone from orange after recording 41 new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“This brings the total number of red zones to 23, recording a total of 7,308 cases. The other 22 red zones are Sri Aman, Julau, Lundu, Pakan, Song, Tatau, Bukit Mabong, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu,” said SDMC.

Matu district on the other hand turned into an orange zone from red after recording only 35 Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, bringing the total number of orange zones to five. The other four are Belaga, Tanjung Manis, Bau and Betong.

The yellow zones were Kabong, Marudi, Telang Usan, Lawas, Asajaya, Pusa, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu, Tebedu and Limbang.

Simunjan remains as the sole green zone.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.