Covid-19: 4 new clusters detected in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 1): The State Health Department today declared four new Covid-19 clusters in Beluru, Sebauh, Bintulu and Selangau, involving one education institute and three community clusters.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today said that the clusters are Long Jegan Cluster in Beluru, Sungai Mas Cluster in Sebauh, Batu 25 Cluster in Bintulu and Sungai Nirau Cluster in Selangau.

The Long Jegan Cluster in Beluru involved a primary school, and the index case is a 25-year-old man who taught there. He was screened after experiencing symptoms on April 22,” said SDMC.

As such, a total of 162 people were screened, with 56 more turning up positive, 98 negative and seven still awaiting lab results.

The first community cluster is the Sungai Mas Cluster in Sebauh. It involved a longhouse at Sungai Mas and the index case was traced from a symptomatic screening at a private clinic in Bintulu.

“The RTK Antigen test was positive and the patient was referred to Bintulu Hospital and the rT-PCR test carried out at the hospital also returned positive,” said SDMC.

Active Case Detection (ACD) was conducted on his family members and casual contacts with 51 tested positive, 84 negative and 94 awaiting lab results.

The second community cluster, the Batu 25 Cluster in Bintulu, involved a longhouse at Batu 25, Jalan Miri-Bintulu in Bintulu. The index case is a nine-year-old pupil who was screened after showing symptoms at a private health clinic on Apr 22.

When the pupil visited the longhouse with family on Apr 17, the pupil already had symptoms, and targetted screening on the longhouse residents yielded 90 more positive cases. A total of 198 people were screened with 95 positive (including index case), 101 negative and two awaiting lab results.

The third community cluster, Sungai Nirai Cluster in Selangau involved a longhouse at Sungai Nirai in Selangau district, Sibu. The index case is a 25-year-old woman who was screened with symptoms at Sibu Hospital on Apr 26.

The heavily pregnant woman started showing symptoms on Apr 11 and her movement was limited to the longhouse only. Targetted screening at the longhouse revealed another 40 positive case and 25 negative with none awaiting lab result.

Meanwhile, the state has 79 active clusters, with 16 continuing to report 117 new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases were Long Jegan Cluster Beluru (51), Sungai Nirai Cluster in Selangau (20), Rayang Cluster in Serian (15), Abak Bon Cluster in Subis (9), Jalan Bambangan Cluster in Mukah (5), Duranda Emas Cluster in Serian (4), Jalan Disa Cluster in Sibu (2), Putai Cluster in Bukit Mabong (2), Durin Cluster in Bau (2), Bulatan Aman Cluster in Sibu (1), Jalan Ding Lik Kwong Cluster in Sibu (1), Jalan Roban Lama Cluster in Saratok (1), Sungai Ngungun Cluster in Kanowit (1), Pondok Cluster in Belaga (1), Sungai Mas Cluster in Sebauh (1) and Batu 25 Cluster in Bintulu (1).