Covid-19: 445 new cases, 2 deaths in Sarawak today

KUCHING (May 1): Sarawak recorded 445 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The death toll in Sarawak now stands at 180 while the total cumulative tally of cases is now 31,104.

In a statement, the committee said the 179th death involved a 72-year-old woman who was detected positive on April 18 via rT-PCR test during an active screening activity at high-risk areas. She was linked to the Sungai Duan Cluster in Mukah.

“She was placed at a Covid-19 treatment and quarantine centre in Mukah. She was then referred to Bintulu Hospital after experiencing fever, cough and breathing difficulties.”

The committee said her health condition soon deteriorated and she passed away on April 28. She had comorbidities of high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

The second death involved a 75-year-old man who was being treated at Serian Hospital after suffering from breathing difficulties.

“The deceased experienced coughing for a week and his health condition was deteriorating. A rT-PCR test tested positive on April 26,” said the committee.

He was referred to Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment and he passed away on April 30 after his health condition deteriorated further. He had comorbidities of high blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

On the breakdown of new cases according to districts today, the committee said Sibu reported 98 cases, Beluru (51), Miri (41), Mukah (40), Selangau (37), Bintulu (31), Kuching (26), Samarahan (22), Serian (20), Julau (12), Kanowit (12), Subis (11), Limbang (10), Tebedu (8), Kapit (6), Meradong (4), Song (3), Tatau (3), Belaga (2), Bau (2), Bukit Mabong (2), Saratok (1), Sebauh (1), Asajaya (1) and Betong (1).

MORE TO COME