Covid-19: Sabah’s borderless Kaamatan Festival launched in accordance to new normal, says deputy CM

KOTA KINABALU (May 1): This year’s Kaamatan Festival which is held online in accordance with the new normal to curb the spread of Covid-19 was launched today by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan.

Themed ‘Kaamatan Aiso Wolit Montok Piompunan om Pibabasan’ or a borderless Kaamatan for reconciliation and peace, a number of interesting events have been drawn up and will be held online through various platforms including Tiktok and Kaamatan TV.

Jeffrey said despite Covid-19 constraints, the virtual celebration is still able to highlight the culture of various ethnic communities in the state to the whole world.

“The responsibility (to preserve their art and cultural heritage) should be shouldered together to ensure that our cultural heritage continues to be protected and preserved for future generation,” he said.

He said this in his speech while officiating the festival, broadcast live via the Kaamatan TV Facebook page, here today.

Kaamatan is a harvest festival celebrated annually in Sabah, mainly by the ethnic Kadazan Dusun as well as by other related ethnic groups in the state in the month of May.

Jeffrey also called on the younger generation to get involved in this year’s Kaamatan Festival to give them an exposure of the arts and culture of the community in the state. — Bernama