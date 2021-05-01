Covid-19: Sarawak new cases drop to 445, still second highest in M’sia

KUCHING (May 1): The daily Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today has fallen to 445 from 760 yesterday but still remained in second place nationwide, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor remained at the top with 759 new cases, with Kelantan third with 442 new cases followed by Kuala Lumpur (315).

As for other states, Kedah recorded 111 new cases followed by Pulau Pinang (133), Perak (64), Putrajaya (3), Melaka (54), Johor (310), Terengganu (42), Negeri Sembilan (89), Pahang (47), Labuan (3) and Sabah (64).

No new cases was reported in Perlis today.

In total, Dr Noor Hisham said, the country had reported 2,881 new cases today while a cumulative of 411,594 cases reported since the pandemic began last year.