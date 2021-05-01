DAP to kick start financial assistance package for hawkers tomorrow

KUCHING (May 1): Democratic Action Party (DAP) is offering its own financial assistance package to help food and beverage operators whose business is affected whenever a new Covid-19 cluster is announced in their vicinity.

DAP Sarawak chairman and Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen said the announcement of each cluster has led to sudden drop in customers at businesses within the vicinity.

“Last year, we had Sentosa Cluster, Seladah Cluster and Green Hill Cluster which had affected all businesses in Mile 7, Gala City and Jalan Green Hill area. Recently, a similar incident happened with Icom Cluster where business operators lamented how they have been affected tremendously.”

“We, DAP, have steadfastly pushed for the State Government to take the lead in offering financial assistance to those affected. With over RM24 billion in reserves, it is time for the State Government to dig into them at times like this,” he said in a joint statement with Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii yesterday.

To walk the talk, DAP Bandar Kuching and Stampin Service Centres shall be putting RM10,000 each into a consolidated fund to be managed transparently for this purpose. The money from this fund shall be utilised to assist food and drinks hawkers within the vicinity declared as an official ‘cluster’, said Chong.

To kick start, DAP will be registering those eligible at Icom cluster tomorrow at 8am so fund may be disbursed to hawkers as soon as possible. Though the amount given is just a token small sum, DAP hoped the act would raise awareness on the importance of complying with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the adverse effects of non-compliance.

DAP Sarawak called on the State Government to adopt such initiatives on a larger and more comprehensive scale to help different businesses affected by the pandemic including legitimate businesses that are not allowed to open like gyms, entertainment, reflexology and spa.

“Good governance is measured when the riches and resources are properly distributed to the people especially during time of need. There is no point claiming that they are a caring government if they do not help the people when they are struggling the most even with billions sitting in their accounts.

“That is why we reiterate our stand that the State Government should reconvene DUN immediate and table a bill to utilise the reserve fund to help our people,” added Chong.